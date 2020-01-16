The DM is where it is happening!

You know how you just scroll through your Instagram feed and spot someone. That’s kinda how it happened for Onyi. While the beautiful, Onyi was scrolling through her timeline she came across a birthday shout out to George and immediately clicked on his handle. After seeing how cute and handsome he was, she shot her shot and sent him a DM.

So it started from the DM to friendship and now they are planning to walk down the aisle together. But before their big day, they went on to create memories for their pre-wedding shoot. We love every session, from the indoor shoot to the beach shoot.

How We Met

By the bride-to-be, Onyi

I got on Instagram and saw a birthday shoutout to a handsome man. Unlike me, I clicked on his profile and when I saw his height, I fell in love immediately. Honestly, there was no way he would have been able to see me not to talk of asking me out because he was in Nigeria and I stay here in the US. Luckily for me, it was also his birthday so I sent a birthday message to his DM. I was so nervous when he didn’t respond right away, that I almost regretted reaching out.

I spoke to my big sister about my crush on him and behind my back, she officially introduced me to him. Later on that day he reached out to me, we started talking, getting to know each other was so fun and easy because we had a lot in common. He wanted to see me, I thought it was one of those out of the window talks, only for the love of my life to fly thousands of miles alongside his family to see me and asked me to spend forever with him. I said YES !

Credits

Bride-to-be: @mz_gorgeous_A1

Planner:@elposh_events

Photography: @glitteratiphotography

Makeup: @topal_touch

Videography: @adeyinka_nyfilms