Toyin Abraham Showers husband Kolawole Ajeyemi with Praises on his Birthday 

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Toyin Abraham‘s husband and colleague Kolawole Ajeyemi is a year older today and she is celebrating him by declaring her unending love for him.

Toyin took to her Instagram to share a cute photo of the both of them and shower her husband with prayers and praises. She wrote:

Oko mi, ololufe mi, olowo ori mi @kolawoleajeyemi Iwo ni eledumare fi se aso bo ihoho mi, Iwo ni ete ti o je ki eyin mi di apoti isana

Iwo ni ejika ti ko je ki aso o ye lorun mi. Kolawole, iwo ni orun ti o gbe ori emi Toyin duro

Ni ojo eni to o je ayajo ojo ti a bi e saye, ni agbara eledumare, ire gbogbo ma wa e ri. Rere ni oju owo n ri, rere bayi ni oju e ma ma ri.

Eyan bi esu, esu bi eyan ti o ma n fi ikoro si nkan ti o n dun o ni fi ikoro si Ife wa ni agbara Olorun. Iwo ni irawo owuro mi, Irawo e o ni wo okunkun

Akolawole, Odun tuntun yi a san e s’owo, a san e s’omo, a san e si alafia ati emi gigun.

Happy birthday my love. Ife wa, titi laye laye ni. I love you now and forever❤️

Photo Credit: @ToyinAbraham

