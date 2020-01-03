Top Bilingual Preschool, Mckindergarten opens in Victoria Island, Lagos



Mckindergarten opens its doors as Lagos’ most excellent bilingual preschool, running a British Curriculum (EYFS).

We cater to discerning parents who want the best quality care for their children from 12 months – 5 years old.

We aim to see your little one through the Lens of their potentials. We encourage children to explore learning from many angles, through teamwork, independent play, physical activity and more.

First of its kind, each classroom is on it’s own floor, consisting of 3 specialty rooms. The learning room, sensory room and reading room.

Our school has 3 different outdoor playgrounds with innovative play structures for different ages, a farmhouse, splash pool, sports corner, sand pit and Artist Lounge.

It is a preschool with its own dedicated Kitchen and refectory called, McYummy. It is clean, spacious with beautiful children friendly props and decals. Our Menu is designed weekly by a Nutritionist.

Parents seeking admission for their children should visit us at 182B, Kofo Abayomi Street Victoria Island.

For more information, visit website Or call 08099100000.









