12:11 Restaurant launched in the city of PH & it’s ‘Winter Wonderland’ Christmas Party was all Shades of Fun

BellaNaija.com

Published

14 mins ago

 on

12:11 started a few years ago with the intention to be a simple restaurant with a very diverse menu, catering to the local and continental palate.

The restaurant is situated in the oil-rich city of Port-Harcourt. Over time, it has evolved into a starter place.  12:11 hosts a LAST FRIDAY Monthly Party , ‘PITSTOP Fridays’ every other Friday, SUNDAY BRUNCH and a Themed Christmas party every December whilst maintaining the heart of the business, GREAT FOOD.

12:11 operates on the promise of a great ambiance, serving delectable dishes with impeccable service still at the heart of its operations to date.

Here is a glimpse at the 2019 Christmas party, themed “winter wonderland” in pictures.

Address: 14 Apara road GRA Port Harcourt

You can also follow us on Instagram @twelve.11barandgrill.


BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

