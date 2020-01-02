Connect with us

Martell is set to usher in the New Year with a ‘Big Bang’ at the Rendezvous With Martell 2020 Event

BellaNaija.com

Published

17 mins ago

 on

The new year is off to a great start as the Biggest All White Party to ever hit the City of Lagos is Coming!

Premium Cognac powerhouse, Martell presents the first party of 2020, the biggest all-white party to ever hit the city of Lagos; #Rendezvous with Martell.

Ahead of its time, Martell signals the start of what will be an amazing year with an annual all-white themed beach party set to take Lagos by surprise, as it ushers in the new year.

Synonymous for creating bold and audacious experiences, the exclusive all-white Party will host some of Nigeria’s finest crowds, Upper crust, Socialites, entertainers, celebrities to an evening of making statements and exhilarating moments.

 

With the introduction of exclusive brand new beach front; Skyfall, doubling as an unveiling, the event promises to be one of class, elegance and lifestyle, with great ambience, an extravagant beachfront decor and nicely crafted Cabanas.

Martell will continue in its tradition of delivering the best to its audience as the day spurs further with riveting music, signature Martell Cocktails, tasty grubs and finger foods as we celebrate the new year, the Martell Way.

Scheduled to hold on Sunday, January 5th, 2019 at Skyfall, #Rendezvous with Martell is set to create an experience that will not be forgotten anytime soon in a never-before-seen beach affair.

Join the conversation with the hashtags

#Makeyourstatement #MartellNigeria #RendezvouswithMartell

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content 

