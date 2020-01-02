TECNO brought Pure Joy to the Hearts of Many this Festive Season & it was Worth Every Second

In the spirit of festivities and gratitude, popular smartphone brand TECNO Mobile has made the wishes of lucky Nigerians come true in the TECNO Gratitude Xmas activity.

For TECNO, every Christmas season is a period for families to come around, show love to one other, and enjoy the festive season in mirth and harmony. This is why in its tradition, the manufacturer decided to reward both existing & new customers by making their FAMILY’S WISH a reality.

Lucky participants online got their family wishes fulfilled while other activities were also put in place to give back to the community. One of such is the Christmas party, which was specifically organized for children of orphanage homes in Lagos.

The event was fascinating and fun-filled, to say the least as Christmas gift items were given to all the children to celebrate Christmas.

Also during the Christmas period, there were TECNO Area Father Christmas activities on different locations in Lagos where lucky winners won gifts for themselves and got their Xmas wish fulfilled.

Apart from consistently releasing quality phones at affordable prices, TECNO is also loved for the series of shows and contests it organizes for its customers at various times of the year, where lucky participants win handsome gifts, cash prizes, paid trips to great destinations in Nigeria and beyond, and many other rewards.

With such activities, the company demonstrates a sense of gratitude to its teeming customers, rewarding their loyalty, giving back to the community.

These are just some of the many ways TECNO rewards its customer loyalty in Nigeria during this period

