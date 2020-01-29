Meet Adeshola in Episode 3 of REDTV’s “Assistant Madams” | WATCH

Another episode of REDTV’s web series “Assistant Madams” is here and this episode is all about Adeshola (Tana Egbo-Adelana).

Assistant Madams follows the lives of three hustling ladies, Sophie Alakija, Osas Ighodaro, and Tana Egbo-Adelana, who are hell-bent on living their best lives at any cost, one man at a time.

This episode titled “Daddy Issues” introduces Adeshola. As she makes her quest to become the woman of her dreams, she has to break down barriers and emerge!

Watch the video below and enjoy.