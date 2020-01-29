BN TV
Toke Makinwa is Back with a New Episode of “Toke Moments” featuring Uti Nwachukwu | WATCH
It’s a new week and Toke Makinwa is back with another episode of her vlog, “Toke Moments”.
This episode features Uti Nwachukwu who give us a male perspective on so many issues such as career choice, dating and marriage.
Toke says:
I decided to have Uti to give a male’s perspective as some of my answers can be very gangster. I totally enjoyed his spin on things, I hope you all do too. keep the questions coming.