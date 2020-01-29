Toke Makinwa is Back with a New Episode of “Toke Moments” featuring Uti Nwachukwu | WATCH

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

29 mins ago

 on

It’s a new week and Toke Makinwa is back with another episode of her vlog, “Toke Moments”.

This episode features Uti Nwachukwu who give us a male perspective on so many issues such as career choice, dating and marriage.

Toke says:

I decided to have Uti to give a male’s perspective as some of my answers can be very gangster. I totally enjoyed his spin on things, I hope you all do too. keep the questions coming.

