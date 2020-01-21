Here’s that Special Goat Meat Peppersoup with Yam Cuisine Sisi Yemmie has been Telling Us About | WATCH

Sisi Yemmie is back with a new food vlog and on this episode, she’s teaching us how to make that special goat meat peppersoup with yam she has always been telling us about.

The cuisine is also called “Ukodo,” which according to Sisi Yemmie, is a delicious marriage of pepper soup and yam. Yam can be substituted for unripe plantain but she prefers yam.

It is perfect for cold days and lazy mornings.

Watch the video below and enjoy.