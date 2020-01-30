Universal Music Africa Signs Kenyan Afro-Pop band Sauti Sol

Universal Music Africa (UMA), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), has signed Kenyan Afro-Pop band, Sauti Sol to an exclusive recording agreement.

The Kenyan Afro-Pop band is comprised of vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi and guitarist, Polycarp Otieno.

The agreement will give the band access to UMG’s global network around the world and will allow greater opportunity for the band to reach new audiences globally, whilst continuing to satisfy and excite their dedicated fanbase with bold, creative campaigns that will engage a new generation of fans throughout Africa.

Having toured successfully across Africa, the US, Europe and Australia, the chart-topping band has received the recognition and respect of both their fans and the industry, taking home international awards including, BET Awards, an MTV EMA for Best African Act and MTV AFRICA Award for Best African Group.

Sipho Dlamini, MD of UMG South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa enthused: