Universal Music Africa Signs Kenyan Afro-Pop band Sauti Sol

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Back Row: Sipho Dlamini
Back Row From Left: Polycarp Otieno, Bien-Aimé Baraza, Adam Granite, Delvin Mudigi, Andrew Kronfeld, Willis and Austin Chimano.

Universal Music Africa (UMA), a division of Universal  Music Group (UMG), has signed Kenyan Afro-Pop band, Sauti Sol to an exclusive recording agreement.

The Kenyan Afro-Pop band is comprised of vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi and guitarist, Polycarp Otieno.

The agreement will give the band access to UMG’s global network around the world and will allow greater opportunity for the band to reach new audiences globally, whilst continuing to satisfy and excite their dedicated fanbase with bold, creative campaigns that will engage a new generation of fans throughout Africa.

Having toured successfully across Africa, the US, Europe and Australia, the chart-topping band has received the recognition and respect of both their fans and the industry, taking home international awards including, BET Awards, an MTV EMA for Best African Act and MTV AFRICA Award for Best African Group.

Sipho Dlamini, MD of UMG South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa enthused:

We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sauti Sol, one of the most innovative and creative groups to have broken through from Africa in recent years. Universal Music Africa is dedicated to helping the best African music talent reach new audiences around the world and we are excited to welcome them to our global UMG family. We look forward to working together with them to ensure they are able to authentically celebrate Africa through music and to help introduce their unique blend Afro-pop to new listeners everywhere.

Back Row From Left: Naim Mcnair, Bien-Aimé Baraza, Delvin Mudigi, Colin Gayle, Adam Granite.
Front Row From Left Moriasi Omambia, Andrew Kronfeld, Willis Austin Chimano, Yvette Gayle, Polycarp Otieno| Joe Chialo and Sipho Dlamini.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

