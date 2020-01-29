Connect with us

Scoop

Are Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Dating? Sources Says they are Taking Things Easy

Movies & TV Scoop

Chinonye Chukwu, Tyler Perry, Cynthia Erivo Nominated for NAACP Awards 2020 | See Full List

Scoop

Did Nina Ivy just confirm she is "Soon to be Mrs"?

Nollywood Scoop

Tinsel Stars are calling on Nigerians to Help Victor Olaotan on his Journey to Recovery

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Another Magazine Feature with #BBNaija's Mike & Wife Perri? YES, Please

Movies & TV Scoop

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemswoth are Officially Divorced 💔

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Stella Damasus Answers 10 Questions about Forthcoming Movie, Nollywood & Being a Teacher if she wasn't Famous | WATCH

Scoop

Naomi Campbell schools the Recording Academy on the Music Genre called "Afrobeat"

Scoop

Kobe Bryant takes a Bow as Time Magazine Honors him with New Cover

BN TV Music Scoop

Justin Bieber’s 10-Part YouTube Docuseries "Justin Bieber: Seasons" is Here | WATCH

Scoop

Are Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Dating? Sources Says they are Taking Things Easy

BellaNaija.com

Published

31 mins ago

 on

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 02: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna arrive at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images)

The Sun is reporting that something romantic is currently brewing between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, as the two were spotted heading to a nearby hotel.

A few weeks ago, multiple sources revealed that Rihanna and her Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel went their separate ways after three years of dating.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who were reported to have had a romantic relationship in past years, were seen spending time together in New York, getting cozy at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert on January 17.

According to The Sun, a source close to Rihanna revealed that:

They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York. However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan. They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days.

It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky. She’s a newly-single girl having fun.

They were also spotted together at the red carpet of British Fashion Awards back in December 2019.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun DaSilva: Quitting is not an Option

#BellaNaijaWCW Solape Agagu Hammond is Helping Startups Accelerate their Businesses with Impact Hub Lagos

Being a University Student in the age of Social Media

Omolola Olorunnisola: Parents, Gather Around the Kitchen Table & Let’s Talk About Investment Plans For Your Kids

Here Are the African Books We’re Super Pumped About in 2020!

Advertisement
css.php