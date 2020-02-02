Connect with us

Music

2Baba has an Album Coming & it Features All Our Faves

Music

New Music: El Prince - Burst My Brain EP

Music

New Music + Video: Solidstar - ALA

Living Music Scoop

Adekunle Gold wants Us to do Better in Raising the Male Child

BN TV Music Scoop

Rihanna's Speech at the NAACP Awards was a Call for Unity | WATCH

Music

New Video: B-Red feat. Davido & Peruzzi - Dollar

Music

New Music + Video - Rema - Beamer

Music

New Music: Ajebutter feat Mayourkun - Ginger You

Music

New Music: Teni - Marry

Music

New Music: Rema - Rainbow

Music

2Baba has an Album Coming & it Features All Our Faves

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and now 2Baba is coming through with his seventh studio album which will drop on Friday.

What else can we say than to admit that this year is going great already when it comes to music and we can’t wait for what’s to come.

The title of the album is “Warrior“, and the body of work houses 13 tracks and features Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Olamide and Burna Boy.

“Warrior” serves as his fifth album under Hypertek and which will also mark his 20 years of excellence in Nigerian music.

The singer introduced us to his album via Instagram. The caption reads:

Anticipate!!! This album is for warriors ✊ 28.2.2020

Here is a pre-order link for the album.

Check out the tracklist below.

 

Photo Credit: official2baba

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

These 5 Nigerian Women Are Crushing It in the Tech Space

#BellaNaijaMCM Taiwo Ayanleye of Stutern is Tackling Unemployment in Nigeria

Farida Yahya: Here Are 5 Ways To Find Out If You Really Need a Mentor

Money Matters with Nimi: Death Is Unavoidable But You Can Avoid These Estate Planning Mistakes

Is Your Co-Founder, Boss, Employee or Partner A Family Member?

Advertisement
css.php