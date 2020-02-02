2Baba has an Album Coming & it Features All Our Faves

Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and now 2Baba is coming through with his seventh studio album which will drop on Friday.

What else can we say than to admit that this year is going great already when it comes to music and we can’t wait for what’s to come.

The title of the album is “Warrior“, and the body of work houses 13 tracks and features Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Olamide and Burna Boy.

“Warrior” serves as his fifth album under Hypertek and which will also mark his 20 years of excellence in Nigerian music.

The singer introduced us to his album via Instagram. The caption reads:

Anticipate!!! This album is for warriors ✊ 28.2.2020

Here is a pre-order link for the album.

Check out the tracklist below.

Photo Credit: official2baba