It’s the Club Quilox Valentine weekend ” Red Night party & Valentine’s special with Omashola

One of the biggest nightlife brands in Africa, Club Quilox will be hosting the biggest Valentine party in Lagos

Date: Friday, February 14th, 2020

Time: 10 pm

Venue: Quilox, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island

The theme of the party is “Red Night”, we will be welcoming love birds as we love to celebrate love.

So come dressed in a touch of red as we celebrate the Quilox way.

That’s not all, as Quilox is known to give you a double dose of the fun, Quilox in conjunction with Euphoria Naija presents “Looking for Love Valentine’s Special’’ with Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Omashola

Date: Saturday, February 15th, 2020

Time: 11 pm

Venue: Quilox, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island

This Valentine, come ready and in love as this party promises to showcase the true Art of Love.

For Table booking, please call 📞 – 081 4009 0009 or 0700 (CALL QUILOX)

