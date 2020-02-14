Connect with us

It’s the Club Quilox Valentine weekend " Red Night party & Valentine's special with Omashola

#JoinThePact: This Valentine, Love Right & Pledge to Stay Alive - Never Drink + Drive

Out of 4 Contestants, 1 Couple wins an All-Expense Paid Wedding Reception in the TECNO Blue Valentine Campaign

Access Bank shows Love to its Customers this Valentine with the #ItsaLoveThing4.0 Campaign

Greenwood House School hits a 25-Year Milestone & It was celebrated in Grand Style

6 Couples will be taking a Break & loving up with a Free ‘Dinner Date for 2' & Home Makeover Courtesy Morning Fresh

Nigerian Millennials turned up for the Launch of the World's First Thinnest Fragrance 'IDÔLE by Lancôme' & It was a Vibe

Valentine's Day is Few Hours Away & you can still enjoy One of the EbonyLife Place's #LoveFest Packages 💃🏽

Create a Fun & Lasting 'Xperience' at Xovar + Their Valentine Offer is worth the 'Go' 💃🏽

You are in for a Good Time with Shushanworld Travels' Amazing & Affordable Dubai Easter Tour | April 10-16

One of the biggest nightlife brands in Africa, Club Quilox will be hosting the biggest Valentine party in Lagos

Date: Friday, February 14th, 2020
Time: 10 pm
Venue: Quilox, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island

The theme of the party is “Red Night”, we will be welcoming love birds as we love to celebrate love.

So come dressed in a touch of red as we celebrate the Quilox way.

 

That’s not all, as Quilox is known to give you a double dose of the fun, Quilox in conjunction with Euphoria Naija presents “Looking for Love Valentine’s Special’’ with Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Omashola

Date: Saturday, February 15th, 2020
Time: 11 pm
Venue: Quilox, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island

This Valentine, come ready and in love as this party promises to showcase the true Art of Love.

For Table booking, please call 📞 – 081 4009 0009 or 0700 (CALL QUILOX)

