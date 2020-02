Mavin’s new signee, Crayon has started new year with the release of his new single titled “Kpano“.

Kpano” follows the success of his last year project, ‘Cray Cray‘ EP and the song was produced by Ozedikus.

Mavin’s boss, Don Jazzy brought Crayon on board last year as the next young star to watch out for this year.

Listen to the song below:

Watch the video below: