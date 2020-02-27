BN TV
Learn How to Cook this Delicious Ghanaian Fried Rice | WATCH
Fried rice is a very popular and well-loved delicacy amongst the majority of the people in West Africa, especially if cooked well.
Join Sweet Adjeley as she takes us through the process of preparing this delicious Ghanian fried rice the right way.
Ingredients
3cupc – Cooked Rice
1cup – Sliced Cabbage
1/2 of a medium – Red Onion
1/2 of a medium – Green Bell Pepper
1 – Carrot medium size
2 – Scallions/Green Onions
Ginger – About a thumb size grated
2 – Garlic Cloves grated
Chicken Seasoning – tt or Seasoning of choice
1/2 of a small – Onion Chopped
3 – Eggs
Soy Sauce – tt
Sesame Oil – tt (Optional)
Coconut Oil for cooking or oil of Choice
Salt – tt
Watch the video below.