Learn How to Cook this Delicious Ghanaian Fried Rice | WATCH

Fried rice is a very popular and well-loved delicacy amongst the majority of the people in West Africa, especially if cooked well.

Join Sweet Adjeley as she takes us through the process of preparing this delicious Ghanian fried rice the right way.

Ingredients

3cupc – Cooked Rice

1cup – Sliced Cabbage

1/2 of a medium – Red Onion

1/2 of a medium – Green Bell Pepper

1 – Carrot medium size

2 – Scallions/Green Onions

Ginger – About a thumb size grated

2 – Garlic Cloves grated

Chicken Seasoning – tt or Seasoning of choice

1/2 of a small – Onion Chopped

3 – Eggs

Soy Sauce – tt

Sesame Oil – tt (Optional)

Coconut Oil for cooking or oil of Choice

Salt – tt

Watch the video below.