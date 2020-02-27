BN TV
Toke Makinwa has Tips on “How to Peacefully Coexist with People” | WATCH Toke Moments
Raise your hands if you ever said the words, “Adulthood is a SCAM”.
Yeah! Everyone has had that.
On this new episode of “Toke Moments,” Toke Makinwa is sharing some easy-breezy tips on “How to Peacefully Coexist with People”.
She says:
If you’ve had a Long day, week, season or just a really rough period this Vlog is definitely a must watch. Surviving this thing called adulthood is a tricky one, sometimes learning to peacefully coexist with people that are difficult is tough, not to worry, I have shared some quick tips that can help.