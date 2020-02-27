Connect with us

BN TV

Toke Makinwa has Tips on "How to Peacefully Coexist with People" | WATCH Toke Moments

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Drama Never Stops! Watch the New Episode for Red TV's "Assistant Madams"

BN TV

Abimbola Craig talks about 'Finding her Passion & Person' in new Vlog | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Teaser for "Gone" Starring Sam Dede, Stella Damasus, Gabriel Afolayan

BN TV Music Scoop

Rihanna's Speech at the NAACP Awards was a Call for Unity | WATCH

BN TV

Watch another Exciting Episode of Ndani TV’s “Skinny Girl in Transit” Season 6

BN TV

Ini Dima-Okojie & Sharon Ooja Battle It Out on Accelerate TV's "Guess The Beat"

Beauty BN TV

You Have to See Dimma Umeh's Skin Care Routine if you want a Healthy & Clear Skin

BN TV

Khloe & her Bestie BadGirlMo take on the Ndani TGIF Show | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

We Bet You Didn't Know These Facts about Idia Aisien | Watch her on Lipstick Africa TV’s "In The DM"

BN TV

Toke Makinwa has Tips on “How to Peacefully Coexist with People” | WATCH Toke Moments

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Raise your hands if you ever said the words, “Adulthood is a SCAM”.

Yeah! Everyone has had that.

On this new episode of “Toke Moments,” Toke Makinwa is sharing some easy-breezy tips on “How to Peacefully Coexist with People”.

She says:

If you’ve had a Long day, week, season or just a really rough period this Vlog is definitely a must watch. Surviving this thing called adulthood is a tricky one, sometimes learning to peacefully coexist with people that are difficult is tough, not to worry, I have shared some quick tips that can help.

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mike Hunder: Are You Struggling with the Right Price Point for Your Online Course?

Abimbola Balogun of SoFresh is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Jeremiah Ajayi: You Don’t Have to Feel Worthless Because You Can’t Identify Your Passion

So Your Bestie’s Going Through a Heartbreak?

Adefolake Adekola: Can We Really Survive Without Bees?

Advertisement
css.php