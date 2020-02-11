FMN rewards 5 of its Top-performing Dealers in Various Business Categories with 30-ton trucks each

In its usual manner of rewarding its dealers and partners, FMN, Nigeria’s leading integrated food business and agro-allied group, owners of the iconic food brand, Golden Penny, recently awarded five of its top-performing dealers with a 30-ton trucks each.

The trucks were awarded to FMN’s top five dealers across the country, in the B-to-B and the B-to-C business categories.

Devlin Hainsworth, the Managing Director of the Foods division at FMN, informed that the move was part of FMN’s commitment to recognize and appreciate the distributors for their hard work and celebrate the Group’s anniversary of doing business in Nigeria for the past 60 years.

He said, We have grown with the country for 60 years. So, the award underscores our commitment to continue to develop our relationship with our top dealers as we feed our nation every day, which is what FMN does. We have made a breakthrough in partnership, a breakthrough in fulfilling our promises, and that is why we are presenting the trucks to our customers.

Devlin noted that the gesture would significantly improve and grow the partnership and relationship from a primary level, to a secondary level including freight, logistics and many more.

On his part, Jeevan Bansal, commercial head, retail sales, FMN, informed that rewarding distributors was an annual initiative. He disclosed that the prizes awarded to dealers varied but were always significant, with the aim of celebrating the contribution of the dealers to the growth of the company.

Bansal said, They have contributed significantly in terms of volumes and value to the business, and it reflected in the last financial year. Today’s world is about time and speed. This is to help them; the faster you get your products to the market, the better. It will help them ensure the products get to the wider market and consumers.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Elizabeth Ajibola, the Managing Director, Mount Olive Limited, one of the recipients of the trucks who was full of praises for FMN disclosed that she had been a partner dealer for FMN for over 20 years. Gleaming with smiles, she said that she would vouch for the company’s track record of delivering its promises and was thrilled with her win.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content