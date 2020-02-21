BN TV
We Bet You Didn’t Know These Facts about Idia Aisien | Watch her on Lipstick Africa TV’s “In The DM”
Lipstick Africa TV slid into the DM of TV personality Idia Aisien and she revealed some interesting details about her personal and professional life.
Examples are her thoughts on plastic surgery, kissing on first date, the favourite person she has ever interviewed, her huge crush on Chadwick Boseman, and so on.
We slid into Tv presenter, Model and Philanthropist, Idia Aisien’s DM🥰😉. Watch as she spills the tea on her celeb crush, thoughts on plastic surgery, kissing on first date and more. #LipstickAfricatv #LipstickAfricatv #womensupportingwomen #selfreminder #growthmindset #successfulwomen #womenempowerment#womenhelpingwomensucceed #femalepower #womanist #panafrican #africanwomen #africangirlsrock #girlboss #networking #positivemindset #glowing #bossup #levelup