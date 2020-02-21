Connect with us

We Bet You Didn't Know These Facts about Idia Aisien | Watch her on Lipstick Africa TV’s "In The DM"

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Lipstick Africa TV slid into the DM of TV personality Idia Aisien and she revealed some interesting details about her personal and professional life.

Examples are her thoughts on plastic surgery, kissing on first date, the favourite person she has ever interviewed, her huge crush on Chadwick Boseman, and so on.

Watch her interview below:

