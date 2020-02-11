Connect with us

Music News

Legendary South African Musician Joseph Shabalala Dies at 78

Music

Starring #BBNaija's Mercy Eke, Rudeboy Premieres Visuals for "Take It"

Music

New Video: Adekunle Gold feat. Kizz Daniel - Jore

Music

It's "A Good Time" to be Davido (He Just Went Platinum!) 📀

BN TV Events Music

Cynthia Erivo's performance at the Oscars was Breathtaking | WATCH

Music

It's here! Listen to Olamide's New EP "999"

Music Scoop Style

Of Course, Burna Boy is Also a Fashion Icon

Music

New Music: Oluwa Kuwait feat. Dmain & Nome - Big Ballers

Music

New Video: Fireboy DML - Vibration

Music

New Music: Jst Sako - Dark Skin Girl

Music

Legendary South African Musician Joseph Shabalala Dies at 78

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Joseph Shabalala, founder of the legendary South African group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, has died at the age of 78.

Joseph passed on Tuesday morning, Xolani Majozi told South Africa Times.

Yes it’s true. Mr Shabalala passed on this morning.

The group is on tour in the US, but they have been informed and are devastated because the group is family.

Shabalala’s group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, has won 5 Grammys.

The South African government, writing on Twitter, honoured his life:

We would like to extend our condolences on the passing of Joseph Shabalala who was the founder of the group Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Ulale ngoxolo Tata ugqatso lwakho ulufezile. [Rest in peace, father, your race is complete.]

Photo Credit: @One_PiusJadwar

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chisom Winifred: Don’t Get Too Pressed About Valentine’s Day

Money Matters with Nimi Akinkugbe: Love is In the Air… But Have You Considered Your Financial Future?

#BellaNaijaMCM Dr. Ebi Ofrey of GeroCare is Making Healthcare Services Accessible to the Elderly 

Love For All… Valentine’s Day For the Economically Disadvantaged

Chineze Aina: Porn & Its Influence on Your Sexual Preferences

Advertisement
css.php