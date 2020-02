JTwice aka Shooter Boi kickstarts 2020 with a remix of his single “Update” ahead of the release of his album coming later this year.

JTwice features Zlatan on the track, and it is produced by Slow G and mixed by Noble Sound.

JTwice will be dropping his album later this year and we can only anticipate more hits as we begin the journey with #mustangmovement.

Listen and enjoy:

Download.