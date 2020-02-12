Music
New Music: Korede Bello – Sun Momi (Only You)
Korede Bello is out with a new song titled “Sun Momi”, produced by Princeton Rokit and Mavin Records.
Listen to the track below.
Ebenezer Ekpenyong
February 12, 2020 at 1:17 pm
I doubt if this is Korede…. Are serious? So 2020 has really changed the look of so many personalities….. but i dont really enjoy this new video shaaa.
The industry has changed big time