Music

New Music: Korede Bello – Sun Momi (Only You)

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Korede Bello is out with a new song titled “Sun Momi”, produced by Princeton Rokit and Mavin Records.

Listen to the track below.

1 Comment

  1. Ebenezer Ekpenyong

    February 12, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    I doubt if this is Korede…. Are serious? So 2020 has really changed the look of so many personalities….. but i dont really enjoy this new video shaaa.

    The industry has changed big time

