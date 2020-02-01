Finding Love can be an Interesting Journey & Here are 5 Places to Explore

When you feel the time is right for you to find long-lasting love, challenges sometimes arise especially when it concerns where to find that someone. Your search for love might take you to places populated with singles such as bars, clubs, or even virtual spots like social media or any of the various dating apps.

However, despite the plethora of options, many still deem the acquaintance and dating process exasperating, while others have just not had the luck of hooking up with their dream partner.

With all that said, perhaps it is time to try something or find somewhere more interesting to hang out.

While there’s nothing wrong with meeting someone online or hitting up at a bar, it can be fun to see what other options are out there when it comes to finding love:

A book club is an interesting way or place to meet new people, socialize and find love. The fun part of this is you really do not have to be a book person. Besides, there is no harm in trying a new hobby.

The mall is also a very underrated place to meet people as long as you have an open mind and realize love can happen to you anywhere, even while shopping for that pair of jeans at your favourite store in the mall.

Group trips . Sometimes, all it takes is you getting out of your comfort zone and going on a little adventure. Various travel agencies offer group tours to different parts of the world; pack your bags and go on that trip because you never know – you might just meet the love of your life.

. Sometimes, all it takes is you getting out of your comfort zone and going on a little adventure. Various travel agencies offer group tours to different parts of the world; pack your bags and go on that trip because you never know – you might just meet the love of your life. Your friend’s wedding is another great place to meet new people. You definitely came for your friend, but it doesn’t hurt to look around for other singles. Weddings are known for good food, alcohol, and a perfect atmosphere for love and loving people. They also have a reputation for being perfect and relaxed environments and fantastic places to meet prospective partners.

Dating shows. This might sound corny and extreme but yes! People find love on dating shows.

Sponsored Content