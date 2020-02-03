Tobi Bakre, PencilComedian celebrate with Bhojsons Group at the unveiling of its Latest Powerhub Backup Solution

It was a night of glitz and glamour as Nigeria’s emerging power solutions company, Bhojsons Powerhub, a subsidiary of the Bhojsons Group launched ‘Amaze’ Power Backup solution into the Nigerian market at an exclusive event attended by its key dealers and celebrities alike.

The new Power Backup solutions were unveiled amidst lots of fun and entertainment featuring Big Brother Naija star, Tobi Bakre and host of the day, PencilComedian who celebrated the dealers and created excitements with comedy, dance performances and competitions.

The revolutionary Amaze (Inverters and Batteries) from India, is one of the best-in-class Power Backup solutions in its segment with a pedigree of over 30 years of manufacturing excellence and category experience.

Introducing the brand, Vishant Dalamal, Group Managing Director, Bhojsons Group Plc explained that the Amaze brand offers customers access to the best quality power solution manufactured with cutting edge technology in a complete package that

guarantees maximum performance.

“Amaze Power products are designed for young achievers who demand more in their lives. Amaze delivers more performance, more reliability, more attractive designs with consistent power, and the assurance of the quality of global manufacturing standards and 24×7 after-sales service across Nigeria. The brand also has one of the most interesting aesthetic designs from France with smoothly sophisticated architecture and refined edges,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address at the Dealers Meet, Dalamal expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to the dealers for their immense support and contributions, which has seen the company grow over the years despite the difficult operating

environment and challenges of the Nigerian economy as a whole.

He described the dealers’ as partners and strong pillars to the continued growth of the company. “We are really excited to see and celebrate you, our esteemed business partners for your support in growing our business to where it is today. Without you all, it

won’t have been possible to get to where we are,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Business Unit Head Bhojsons Powerhub, Rajneesh Gupta stated that Amaze offers a technologically advanced Power Back-Up solution that meets the yearnings and Power Back up needs of Nigerians.

“Customers in Nigeria truly deserve a comforting experience, with Amaze, a lot of money will be saved on diesel & petrol, generator repairs and other agonies that often come with the regular power outage experienced in Nigeria. The Amaze brand is more resilient, performs much better and delivers more durability,” Gupta said.

“Amaze power back up products are designed to reduce electrical losses, thereby improving power savings and efficiency. They are very safe, protecting appliances by delivering safe power output even under fluctuating input conditions,” Gupta added.

