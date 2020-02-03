Connect with us

Promotions

Tobi Bakre, PencilComedian celebrate with Bhojsons Group at the unveiling of its Latest Powerhub Backup Solution

Events Promotions

TECNO is set to host 9 Finalists of its Talent Hunt to a party with Slimcase & Victor AD | February 7th

Promotions

Finding Love can be an Interesting Journey & Here are 5 Places to Explore

Promotions

You can now generate One-time Passcodes on Your Mobile Device with Zenith e-Token App

BN TV Promotions

Watch MTV Shuga’s New Documentary, “Young Moms” about 3 Nigerian Girls dealing with Teenage Pregnancy

Career Promotions

Is Graphic Designing Your Forte? Sujimoto has a Job for You

Promotions

Date My Family, Peppermint and All the Right Reasons to get Showmax

Promotions

Zenith Bank has got Free Airtime for You | Here's How You can Enjoy It

Promotions

First Bank of Nigeria named 2019 “Best Mobile Banking App” and “Fastest Growing Retail Bank” winner by Global Business Outlook

Promotions

Win the Wedding Reception of Your Dreams in the TECNO Blue Valentine N1 million Giveaway

Promotions

Tobi Bakre, PencilComedian celebrate with Bhojsons Group at the unveiling of its Latest Powerhub Backup Solution

BellaNaija.com

Published

37 mins ago

 on

It was a night of glitz and glamour as Nigeria’s emerging power solutions company, Bhojsons Powerhub, a subsidiary of the Bhojsons Group launched ‘Amaze’ Power Backup solution into the Nigerian market at an exclusive event attended by its key dealers and celebrities alike.

The new Power Backup solutions were unveiled amidst lots of fun and entertainment featuring Big Brother Naija star, Tobi Bakre and host of the day, PencilComedian who celebrated the dealers and created excitements with comedy, dance performances and competitions.

Vice President, International Business, Schneider Electric, Aditya Bhargava; Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tobi Bakre; Chairman, Bhojsons Plc, Deepak Dalamal; Group Managing Director, Bhojsons Plc, Vishant Dalamal and Business Unit Head, Bhojsons Powerhub, Rajneesh Gupta during the launch of Amaze Power Back-Up solution at the 2020 Dealers’ Meet held in Lagos on Friday.

The revolutionary Amaze (Inverters and Batteries) from India, is one of the best-in-class Power Backup solutions in its segment with a pedigree of over 30 years of manufacturing excellence and category experience.

Introducing the brand, Vishant Dalamal, Group Managing Director, Bhojsons Group Plc explained that the Amaze brand offers customers access to the best quality power solution manufactured with cutting edge technology in a complete package that
guarantees maximum performance.

“Amaze Power products are designed for young achievers who demand more in their lives. Amaze delivers more performance, more reliability, more attractive designs with consistent power, and the assurance of the quality of global manufacturing standards and 24×7 after-sales service across Nigeria. The brand also has one of the most interesting aesthetic designs from France with smoothly sophisticated architecture and refined edges,” he said.

Vice President, International Business, Schneider Electric, Aditya Bhargava; Ex-Big Brother Naija Celebrity Housemate, Tobi Bakre; Chairman, Bhojsons Plc, Deepak Dalamal; Group Managing Director, Bhojsons Plc, Vishant Dalamal and Business Unit Head, Bhojsons Powerhub, Rajneesh Gupta during the launch of Amaze Power Back-Up solution at the 2020 Dealers’ Meet held in Lagos on Friday.

Earlier in his welcome address at the Dealers Meet, Dalamal expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to the dealers for their immense support and contributions, which has seen the company grow over the years despite the difficult operating
environment and challenges of the Nigerian economy as a whole.

He described the dealers’ as partners and strong pillars to the continued growth of the company. “We are really excited to see and celebrate you, our esteemed business partners for your support in growing our business to where it is today. Without you all, it
won’t have been possible to get to where we are,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Business Unit Head Bhojsons Powerhub, Rajneesh Gupta stated that Amaze offers a technologically advanced Power Back-Up solution that meets the yearnings and Power Back up needs of Nigerians.

Customers in Nigeria truly deserve a comforting experience, with Amaze, a lot of money will be saved on diesel & petrol, generator repairs and other agonies that often come with the regular power outage experienced in Nigeria. The Amaze brand is more resilient, performs much better and delivers more durability,” Gupta said.

Amaze power back up products are designed to reduce electrical losses, thereby improving power savings and efficiency. They are very safe, protecting appliances by delivering safe power output even under fluctuating input conditions,” Gupta added.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Meet the Pink Panther

Joshua Oyenigbehin: How Effective Are Motivational Books & Speeches?

#BellaNaijaMCM Bright Jaja, through iCreate Africa, is Rebranding Technical Skills & Bridging the Skills Gap in the Continent

Jessica Ireju: You’ve Set Those 2020 Intentions… Now, Make It Count!

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Advertisement
css.php