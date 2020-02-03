Connect with us

Events Promotions

TECNO is set to host 9 Finalists of its Talent Hunt to a party with Slimcase & Victor AD | February 7th

Events Music

Two Icons Came Together to give an EPIC Super Bowl Halftime Show! Thanks Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

Events

#ANightWithTheStars: Here's Part 3 of Moët & Chandon's Interview with Nollywood Stars Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Nancy Isime, Shaffy Bello & Timini Egbuson

Events

These Celebrities lit up the Premiere of the movie Small Chops! See Photos

Events

United Bank for Africa introduces the ‘UBA Bumper Account' to help Transform the Lives of Customers

Events

Join Nosa, Mairo Ese, Dare Justified at 'Shekere', an Amazing Night of Indigenous Worship | January 31st

Events

'Joseph' A Transatlantic Story of Self-discovery and Homecoming premieres in Lagos

Events

In Anticipation of the 2020 Moët "A Night With The Stars", Let's Throw It Back to All the Exciting Moments from Last Year's Event

Events

Join BellaNaija for a Special Masterclass Session at Social Media Week Lagos: Creating Stories that Connect with Your Community

Events

Let's Learn How to Make Social Media Fun Again😄 Register for Our Panel Session at Social Media Week Lagos

Events

TECNO is set to host 9 Finalists of its Talent Hunt to a party with Slimcase & Victor AD | February 7th

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

No time is as sweet as the time to shine, and that’s what time it is for the 9 finalists of TECNO’s Spark 4 Talent Hunt.

To mark the release of the brands Spark 4 smartphone into the Nigerian market back in 2019, TECNO commenced a campaign that created a platform for Nigerian students to spark their creativity and talents.

 

The task was for students of tertiary institutions to post an image or a minute video showcasing their talents on TECNO’s social media pages to stand a chance to win;

  • Official tag and recognition as TECNO Spark Campus ambassador
  • One-year Internship with TECNO
  • One Year Pocket money
  • 1 Spark 4 Phone

Considering how mouthwatering this list is, I can’t help but say the task was extremely simple! Apparently, TECNO is a gift that keeps on giving. 

Numerous entries were sent in, and it was such an exciting time for the brand and its social media followers. This is no surprise at all seeing as Nigeria is a land of talents.

After weeks of undiluted fun, 9 finalists across campuses from different regions were chosen. And now, it is finally time for these stars to indeed shine. On February 7th, all 9 of them will converge in University of Lagos’s Indoor Sport’s Center with the plan to outshine one another till a winner emerges.

It is going to be an experience like no other for as many students would make themselves available that day. Asides the competition between the 9 finalists, there will also be rap battles, singing competitions, dancing competitions, spoken words and so much more. That is not all! There will be celebrity judges and 2 special musical appearances.

Can you guess the musical acts? Can you just give it a try?

Nope. You guessed wrong.

It’s Slimcase and Victor AD

Date: Friday, February 7, 2020.
Venue: Indoor Sport’s Center, University of Lagos.

Can you even imagine missing this? No, it is impossible to imagine. TECNO is evidently planning to create an experience you won’t ever recover from.

For more details, visit TECNO’s social media pages:

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You can also visit the website

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Meet the Pink Panther

Joshua Oyenigbehin: How Effective Are Motivational Books & Speeches?

#BellaNaijaMCM Bright Jaja, through iCreate Africa, is Rebranding Technical Skills & Bridging the Skills Gap in the Continent

Jessica Ireju: You’ve Set Those 2020 Intentions… Now, Make It Count!

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Advertisement
css.php