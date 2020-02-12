Connect with us

Promotions

Winners of the Tecno Spark Talent Hunt Competition receive their Rewards & we have all the 'deets'

Promotions

Mercy Johnson Okojie's Movie 'The Legend of Inikpi' hits Major Record + becomes Highest Grossing Epic Film

Promotions

FMN rewards 5 of its Top-performing Dealers in Various Business Categories with 30-ton trucks each

Promotions

MTN is indeed Touching Lives with its Campaign 'Turn It Up' & Here's Proof

Promotions

5 Days to go & your Valentine can be made Special with the EbonyLife Place’s ‘LoveFest’ Packages 😍

Promotions

HYPO kick starts Nationwide Sanitation Campaign in Open Markets to Curb Lassa Fever & Promote Hygiene in Nigeria

Promotions

Cadbury Nigeria rewards Bourn Factor Winners, restates Commitment to Youth Development in Nigeria

Promotions

Healthgarde International Limited launches with new Health Products & Promising Business Opportunities for Nigerians

Promotions

With GOtv, You are in for a Love Experience like never before. 😍

Promotions

FCMB partners with Ogun State's First Lady, Bamidele Abiodun to Empower & Support SMEs through Proper Funding

Promotions

Winners of the Tecno Spark Talent Hunt Competition receive their Rewards & we have all the ‘deets’

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Finally, the much-awaited grand finale of the Spark Talent Hunt has come and gone. It was a day full of fun and display of talents at FCE Akoka, Yaba, as finalists of the competition which began in November last year pitched their talents to the teeming audience and judges.

You would recall that the Spark 4 Talent Hunt went live in November 2019, encouraging students from across the various tertiary institutions in Nigeria to post an image or minute video of their talents on TECNO’s social media pages, for a chance to be crowned Spark Talent ambassadors.

The competition recorded huge entries online and on February 7, thousands gathered to watch the extraordinary display of skills and talents from the final contestants. The likes of Jesse Oguntimehin, Dele Kadiri, and the gorgeous Folu Stormz were the judges of day. The Wetin You Gain Crooner, Victor AD, MC TobyShang and Slimcase graced the event with their presence and thrilled the audience to an evening of unending fun.

Due to the exceptional talents of the contestants, it was a tough decision by the judges to select three winners out of the finalists. But at the end, Stephen Maiangwa (a versatile rapper) Aluu Prosper ( a creative artist) and Ojo Oluwaseun ( a Fashion design who is into bags making) emerged as winners of this year’s Spark 4 Talent Hunt Grand Finale. They won for themselves a year’s pocket money, an internship position, and the next Spark device.

Besides the fascinating competition, TECNO also gave out gift items to over 100 students and a chance to win movie tickets or brand new phones. Nothing is more amazing than TECNO’s enthusiasm and zeal to put a smile on the faces of Nigerians through several campaigns that ignite creativity and talent discovery. We say a hearty Congratulations to the winners.

 

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Oluwatoyin Oshinowo of Fieldinsight is the Sickle Cell Warrior Helping Businesses Solve their Logistics Problems

Glory Abah: Love Doesn’t Have to Cost a Thing

BN Hot Topic: This Person Wants their Influencer Mom to Stop Sharing their Photos, What Do You Think?

#BNShareYourHustle: ApparelsbyOyin is the One Stop Shop for Stylish & Classy Women

Chisom Winifred: Don’t Get Too Pressed About Valentine’s Day

Advertisement
css.php