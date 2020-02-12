Winners of the Tecno Spark Talent Hunt Competition receive their Rewards & we have all the ‘deets’

Finally, the much-awaited grand finale of the Spark Talent Hunt has come and gone. It was a day full of fun and display of talents at FCE Akoka, Yaba, as finalists of the competition which began in November last year pitched their talents to the teeming audience and judges.

You would recall that the Spark 4 Talent Hunt went live in November 2019, encouraging students from across the various tertiary institutions in Nigeria to post an image or minute video of their talents on TECNO’s social media pages, for a chance to be crowned Spark Talent ambassadors.

The competition recorded huge entries online and on February 7, thousands gathered to watch the extraordinary display of skills and talents from the final contestants. The likes of Jesse Oguntimehin, Dele Kadiri, and the gorgeous Folu Stormz were the judges of day. The Wetin You Gain Crooner, Victor AD, MC TobyShang and Slimcase graced the event with their presence and thrilled the audience to an evening of unending fun.

Due to the exceptional talents of the contestants, it was a tough decision by the judges to select three winners out of the finalists. But at the end, Stephen Maiangwa (a versatile rapper) Aluu Prosper ( a creative artist) and Ojo Oluwaseun ( a Fashion design who is into bags making) emerged as winners of this year’s Spark 4 Talent Hunt Grand Finale. They won for themselves a year’s pocket money, an internship position, and the next Spark device.

Besides the fascinating competition, TECNO also gave out gift items to over 100 students and a chance to win movie tickets or brand new phones. Nothing is more amazing than TECNO’s enthusiasm and zeal to put a smile on the faces of Nigerians through several campaigns that ignite creativity and talent discovery. We say a hearty Congratulations to the winners.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content