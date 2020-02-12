Skin101 Relaunches in Abuja with Improved State of the Art Equipments & We have Photos

Skin101 opened the doors of her new facility to a high end array of guests last Saturday, February 8 2020. Skin101 is a Cosmetic medical service provider that boasts of a team of fully licensed and experienced plastic surgeons, dermatologists, aesthetic physicians and aestheticians.

Skin101 is dedicated to providing quality medical care in the area of Dermatology, Medical aesthetics and plastic surgery. The new facility located at No. 35, Pope John Paul Street, Off Gana Street, Maitama is fully equipped with state of the art equipment.

The SKIN101 center has a medical spa, aesthetic clinic, dermatology clinic and plastic surgery clinic all under one roof. It also has a beauty therapy training center that is ITEC certified, offering more than 40 international standard beauty therapy courses.

While addressing the press at the launch event, Dr Hilda revealed that SKIN101 is building a patient centric institution with global standards. An institution that aims to contribute its small quota to the reversal of medical tourism in the cosmetic medical section of the healthcare sector.

