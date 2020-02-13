Promotions
You are in for a Good Time with Shushanworld Travels’ Amazing & Affordable Dubai Easter Tour | April 10-16
Celebrating Easter can be more interesting. Join Shushanworld Travels as we take you on the ride from a direct flight to Dubai to a luxury hotel, comfortable airport transfer.
The package also comes with yummy Buffet breakfast, Dubai city tour, miracle garden tour, desert safari with BBQ dinner. All these for just NGN 420,000 per person sharing.
The date is April 10th-16th, 2020. Down payment is NGN 200,000.
You can book directly from our website or call/Whatsapp : +2347052178691, +2348081222039 for more details.
Hurry and grab the offer today and let’s create unforgettable memories together ✈️
—————————————————————
Sponsored Content