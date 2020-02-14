Connect with us

Nse Ikpe-Etim is Learning, Loving & Can't Wait for the Future with Husband Clifford Sule

Nse Ikpe-Etim is Learning, Loving & Can't Wait for the Future with Husband Clifford Sule | BellaNaijaIt’s been 7 years since Nse Ikpe-Etim married husband Clifford Sule, and, 7 years on, she can’t wait for what the future holds.

The couple is celebrating seven years of marriage, today, Valentine’s Day, and “Life has not been easy,” Nse shared on her Instagram, but “it gets easier because we have each other.”

It’s been 7 years now and I never thought we’d make it this far.. Life has not been perfect, I haven’t been perfect and they’ve been times when we just wanted to down tools 🤣, questioned our choices and decisions that led us here. I am glad we held on tighter irregardless of all the elements, we let our love prevail. 7 years hasn’t been easy, it’s been pure work and commitment. It gets easier because we have each other, yes we are different, but here we are even tighter… our storms have made us closer even braver to face more only because we have each other. You’ve taught me that love is not easy, not comfortable but love is more beautiful when it undergoes changes. I love the past (all of it) and cant wait for the future… Happy Anniversary to us both.
Congratulations to the couple!
