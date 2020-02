Well, Valentine’s is a day to celebrate those who you love the most, and, for Nadia Buari, those are her kids.

She shared photos of them on her Instagram, writing:

I’m proud of many things in this world, but nothing beats being a mother. My kids are the beat in my heart, the pulse in my veins, the energy in my soul. I live for them. Happy valentines munchkins.

Check out the photos: