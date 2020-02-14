Family – That’s What’s Most Special to Shade Okoya this Valentine’s

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

Is there anything more important that family? Her partner, her kids – those her who Shade Okoya is celebrating this Valentine’s Day.

Shade shared photos of herself with her husband, Rasaq Okoya, and they look so in love. She wrote:

Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.-

Wishing you a beautiful Valentine’s Day

She shared another with the entire family, and she wrote:

My greatest wish is that my kids always know how much I love them, and that they walk through the rest of their life knowing I’ll always be there for them anyway I can. –

Wishing you all a beautiful Valentine’s Day from the Okoya’s.

Check out the photos:

