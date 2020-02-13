Connect with us

Promotions

Valentine's Day is Few Hours Away & you can still enjoy One of the EbonyLife Place's #LoveFest Packages 💃🏽

Promotions

Create a Fun & Lasting 'Xperience' at Xovar + Their Valentine Offer is worth the 'Go' 💃🏽

Promotions

You are in for a Good Time with Shushanworld Travels' Amazing & Affordable Dubai Easter Tour | April 10-16

Promotions

Skin101 Relaunches in Abuja with Improved State of the Art Equipments & We have Photos

Promotions

Winners of the Tecno Spark Talent Hunt Competition receive their Rewards & we have all the 'deets'

Promotions

Mercy Johnson Okojie's Movie 'The Legend of Inikpi' hits Major Record + becomes Highest Grossing Epic Film

Promotions

FMN rewards 5 of its Top-performing Dealers in Various Business Categories with 30-ton trucks each

Promotions

MTN is indeed Touching Lives with its Campaign 'Turn It Up' & Here's Proof

Promotions

5 Days to go & your Valentine can be made Special with the EbonyLife Place’s ‘LoveFest’ Packages 😍

Promotions

HYPO kick starts Nationwide Sanitation Campaign in Open Markets to Curb Lassa Fever & Promote Hygiene in Nigeria

Promotions

Valentine’s Day is Few Hours Away & you can still enjoy One of the EbonyLife Place’s #LoveFest Packages 💃🏽

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Valentine’s Day is just hours away & we have good news for you.

The news is that it is not too late to jump on the amazing #ValentinesLoveFest packages put together by Mo Abudu’s new luxury leisure resort, EbonyLife Place.

The Valentine’s LoveFest’s unique series of packages is for couples looking to celebrate Valentine’s weekend (February 14-16) in Lagos, in a totally different way.

With a boutique hotel, 3 restaurants, 3 VIP lounges, a poolside bar, rooftop lounge and 5-screen luxury cinema, EbonyLife Place is the only location in the city able to offer this type of event. All 5 storeys of this unique space will be totally dedicated to the celebration of love for 3 whole days. Guests can indulge in an all-inclusive weekend getaway, without leaving Lagos, and still feel completely secluded from the hustle and bustle outside. For those who prefer to visit for a day or an evening, a number of different packages have been designed for every taste and budget.

For family and friends looking to celebrate the season of love, a number of activities have been designed especially for their enjoyment, proving that Valentine’s Day is not just for couples. From karaoke with a live band, to a chocolate buffet, champagne bar, love-themed cocktails, classic movies and gourmet food fantasies with wine pairing, there is more than enough to satisfy anyone looking for a fun way to spend time with loved ones.

 

Excitingly, some packages are sold-out (yaaay) but you have the rest of the packages to choose from.

Just take a look at all the options below:

  • The LoveFest – An all-inclusive package with the best of everything

In this package you have it all –  check into the gorgeous White Orchid Hotel, enjoy champagne, chocolates and flowers on arrival, followed by a romantic 7-course dinner at Popina fine dining, visit our exclusive Love Lounge for a cosy evening of fun, sweeten the evening at our Chocolate Buffet, and so much more.

  • Indulgence – at The White Orchid hotel, EbonyLife Place

Reignite your passion in seclusion at our gorgeous design boutique hotel and let us satisfy your every whim. This will be your base for two days of total indulgence, with all the activities of the Valentine’s LoveFest just a short stroll away.

 

  • The Love Lounge – Rediscover your naughty side

Frolic in this lovers’ playground, complete with cosy seating for couples, a kissing booth, ambient music and a range of activities to keep you amused.

  • The Cocktail Club – Lubricate your spirits

Sip on the most exquisite cocktails, courtesy of our celebrity mixologist. Our list of cocktails include – Between the Sheets, Marry Me, With Love, Be my Valentine and more.

  • Food Fantasies – Experience the food of your dreams

Enjoy a romantic 7-course gourmet dinner, with a wine pairing option. Our menu reads like a foodie’s fantasy.

  • Movie Magic – Relive your favourite romantic movie moments

Escape to the movies and watch an EbonyLife favourite or choose from the regular film schedule.

  • The Bollinger Bar – Add some sparkle to your evening

Retreat to one of our intimate VIP lounges for a secluded moment with champagne and canapés. This floor is the ideal hangout for lovers.

  • Starstruck – A serenade under the stars.

Our expanded menu is guaranteed to leave your date starstruck at Túraká, our elegant rooftop restaurant. You get a chance to sing along with our live band, or just relax and enjoy the view.

The EbonyLife Valentine’s LoveFest promises to be a glorious, self-indulgent weekend to remember for a lifetime.

Rooms are limited, so reservations should be made well in advance.

To book, please call Nicole on  +234 902 671 7317 to discuss the options or visit the website

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Here’s Why You NEED to Know How To Swim & No… It’s Not Too Late to Learn

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: An African Man’s Knowledge of a Woman’s Place

Yewande Jinadu: You Don’t Have to Kill Yourself Trying to be a ‘Working Mom’

Ndifreke Emmanuel: Press PLAY! Let These 10 Songs Spice Up Your Valentine’s Day

Dr. Azibanigha Scott: STOP Female Genital Mutilation

Advertisement
css.php