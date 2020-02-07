It’s Mended Fences Between Yemi Alade & Sarkodie

Three years ago, Yemi Alade and Sarkodie seemed to have a falling out, the former explaining in an interview that the rapper had failed to honour agreements to meet three different times.

Yemi said back then that she was pained as a person, but it looks like that’s all over now, and the two are back to being good.

Writing on his Twitter, while quoting Yemi’s tweet, Sarkodie shared that he just discovered “the queen” had unfollowed him. He wrote:

Ou just realized queen unfollowed me… SarkNation tell my sis to follow me back n I’m sorry 😊. No need for no explanations it’s 2020 Link up 😉 always proud of you 😊

Yemi Alade, ever graceful, immediately followed, and Sarkodie acknowledged the follow, sharing a photo of the notification.

Shouts SarkNation 😊🖤 … gotto love Yemi 👑 pic.twitter.com/qrCmGYUxrw — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) February 6, 2020

They began to banter after that, letting us know that all bad vibes were history.