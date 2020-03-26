Ada Osakwe Shares her Inspirational Journey on ‘Against The Odds with Peace Hyde’ | WATCH

Ada Osakwe is a Nigerian economist, an entrepreneur and corporate executive, who is the founder and chief executive officer of Agrolay Ventures, an agribusiness investment company based in Nigeria, which invests in African agricultural food-related companies.

In this new episode of Against The Odds with Peace Hyde, we hear from a woman who recovered against all odds after the world came crashing down when the Nigerian government tore down her business.

