Kubrat Pulev is Anthony Joshua’s Next Opponent!

World heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, will defend his WBA and IBO titles against Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev on June 20 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This will be Joshua’s first fight in the UK since defeating Alexander Povetkin at Wembley in September 2018.

Kubrat Pulev verified the fight on Monday on Facebook, he wrote:

The date is June 20th, at the new Tottenham stadium in London, for the heavyweight championship! The contract between the two countries is now officially signed and the battle between the Bulgarian Boxer, who is a must challenger for the belt of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and the British, is guaranteed! “I am happy to have the opportunity to show the world how strong I really am”.

Joshua subtly confirmed the fight with a tweet of the date “June 20”.

Joshua and Pulev were meant to fight on December 2, 2018, but Pulev had to decline the fight due to an injury, which led to Carols Takam taking up the wrestle with Anthony Joshua.

Photo Credit: Kubrat Pulev