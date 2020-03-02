Connect with us

News

What We Learned from the Private Screening of Emmanuel Ikubese's "Kyaddala: It's Real"

News

Kubrat Pulev is Anthony Joshua's Next Opponent!

News

Uber, Bolt & Others May soon start Paying Millions to Lagos State

News

How Chi Mhende Crushed Self Doubt To Star in Netflix's "Queen Sono"

News

Coronavirus: President Buhari is Appealing to Nigerians - there is no Need to Panic

News

#BNQuoteoftheDay

News

Coronavirus: Is Lagos State Ready to Curb the Spread of the Epidemic? Here's what we Know

News

Coronavirus: Here's an Update on all that has Happened since the Report of the Virus in Lagos

News

Coronavirus: Lagos State Needs your Support to End False Reports about the Isolated Victim

News

Coronavirus: The Federal Government wants You to Report any Store Hiking Prices of Hand Sanitisers & Face Masks

News

What We Learned from the Private Screening of Emmanuel Ikubese’s “Kyaddala: It’s Real”

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On Wednesday, February 26 2020, at the US Embassy in Abuja, was the private screening of “Kyaddala: It’s Real,” created by actor Emmanuel Ikubese.

Kyaddala is a pan-African television series set in secondary school, and it touches on real life social issues that affect African teenagers today.

BellaNaija’s Adesola Ade-Unuigbe was present at the private screening, and spoke on a panel after, where “The Role of Media for Social and Behavioral Changes” was discussed.

Both the series and the panel were enlightening, and here are a few of what we learned:

  • Parents need to be present in the lives of their growing children and they need to be friends with them.
  • The journey to healing is often a long and private one, so treat everyone kindly because you do not know the baggage they carry.
  • We need to inform our daughters, sons, sisters, brothers about so many things including safe sex, drug use, HIV prevention and sexual health because if they don’t learn the facts from us, they will learn lies from elsewhere.

Also present on the panel were the First Lady of Abia State, Nkechi IkpeazuZahra Buhari-IndimiOsasu IgbinedionBella Ndubusi; and Linda Raji.

See photos from the panel:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

2 Comments

  1. lols

    March 2, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    Emmanuel has done really well for himself. He’s managed to stay very relevant and is very intouch with societal issues of today. I am so proud of him

    Reply

  2. Sisi

    March 2, 2020 at 1:54 pm

    Why are some images flipped to the side?

    1
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Femi Taiwo of LEAP Africa is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Bolutife Sanwo: “I Know How You Feel”… Things Not To Say to Someone Who is Grieving

Amina Alabi: The Vagina Doesn’t Come with a Pre-installed Cooking App

Olawunmi Adegoke: The Mind – Life’s Power Toolkit

Advertisement
css.php