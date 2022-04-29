See the Fun Highlights from Faith Morey’s all Black Vintage Party

US-based Nigerian Supermodel and entrepreneur, Faith Morey, celebrated her birthday recently with an extravagant All Black Vintage themed party over the weekend.

From legendary singer, Seun Kuti, to actors Bryan Okwara, Uti Nwachukwu, to BBNaija stars Kim Oprah, Prince Nelson, to actress Angela Okorie, the event was star-studded.

Some of the famous faces in attendance at the luxurious party were Denrele, Berbie Doll, PrettyMike, Emmanuel Ikubese, and Soso Soberekon.

Event Planner – @__jdevents

Photo Credit – @wenebadustudios, @Snapp_Code

