Connect with us

Events

Don't Miss Out on Lanre Olusola Launch Party with Deyemi Okanlawon and Alex Unusual | See Details

Events

See the Fun Highlights from Faith Morey’s all Black Vintage Party

Events Scoop

Reggie Khumalo's 'Mental Revolution' Solo Exhibition in Lagos Welcomed Thought Leaders & Industry Shapers

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

See Highlights from the Financial Empowerment Program hosted by Orode Uduaghan, Wevvo Nigeria and others for Female Breadwinners

Events

Wunmi Olufeko, DFL’s Creative Director, sets to Celebrate the brand’s 18th Anniversary in Grand Style!

Events

WOW!Connect launches TEPS, a new Events Platform to Revolutionize Attendee Experience

Events

GLG Communications to host a panel at the 2022 Equipment & Manufacturing West Africa (EMWA) Conference | See Details

Events

Register to be part of the Carnegie Venture Partners 1st investor chat series in May!

Events

Check Out Highlights from the Stage Musical 'Ada The Country: The Story of the Nigerian Urban Woman'

Events

Don’t Miss Out on Lanre Olusola Launch Party with Deyemi Okanlawon and Alex Unusual | See Details

Published

51 mins ago

 on


Dr Lanre Olusola (The Catalyst), renowned as Africa’s premier Life Coach and Behavioural Change Psychologist is set to launch 8 e-books in one day. The launch party is scheduled to be held online on Sunday the 1st of May 2022.
It promises to be a fun and insightful virtual party where Lanre Olusola will tell his personal story, and attendees get to network with guests from across Africa, Europe, America, and Asia. Olusola took to his social media to announce that he would be joined by award-winning actor, Deyemi Okanlawon for the author’s chat while popular lifestyle influencer and Big Brother Naija star, Alex Unusual will serve as event anchor for the launch party.

“These books have been in the works for some time now and I’m excited for readers to experience all the benefits firsthand!” Dr. Olusola wrote. “Thanks to Deyemi Okanlawon and Alex Unusual

for being a part of the celebration” he added.
Date: Sunday 1st May 2022
Time: 5pm-6pm WAT / 1PM-2PM ET
Venue: Online. RSVP for free here
The ebooks address critical areas of the human intersection: Health and wellness, mental health, career and business growth, relationships, positive affirmations, and spirituality.
The books, “The Morning Commander”, “Catalyst Quote Book”, “The Power of Daily Affirmations”, “Good to Better”, “Grace Prayers”, “Psalmic Prayers”, “Names of God” and “Affirmative Prayers” will be available globally on Amazon and other bookstores online.
The 4 prayer books will be given FREE to launch party attendees and people who buy the other four books being sold.

The author noted that the e-books will help its readers become optimistic about possibilities in life, be self-aware of strengths and weaknesses, learn how to tune in to their spirituality, eliminate judgmental thinking, turn fear into courage; overcome fear and thrive in the face of failure.

 “One of the biggest takeaways from this book is how it can help you figure out for yourself, your place in the world. I wrote these books based on everything from my experiences in life and I believe that they can help anyone who wants to change their life. I am very much assured that these books will unleash great people”, said Dr. Olusola.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Osezusi Bolodeoku: Signs of Autism to Look Out for in Your Toddler

Farida Yahya: How to Separate Yourself from Your Business

Biodun Da-Silva: What Does Success Mean to You?

Ayobami Esther: Rants of An African Single Woman

Meet Chebet Mutai, the Kenyan High-Flyer Turning Raw Leather to Gold
css.php