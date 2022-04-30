Connect with us

Vendease and Winephoria Present the Tastemaker Wine Series- Art De Vivre

Here is how the Premiere of Peju Ibekwe’s CHATROOM Movie Went | See Photos

Ghana, Are you Ready for BNXN Live in Accra? | Sunday, May 1st

Don't Miss Out on Lanre Olusola Launch Party with Deyemi Okanlawon and Alex Unusual | See Details

See the Fun Highlights from Faith Morey’s all Black Vintage Party

Reggie Khumalo's 'Mental Revolution' Solo Exhibition in Lagos Welcomed Thought Leaders & Industry Shapers

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

See Highlights from the Financial Empowerment Program hosted by Orode Uduaghan, Wevvo Nigeria and others for Female Breadwinners

Wunmi Olufeko, DFL’s Creative Director, sets to Celebrate the brand’s 18th Anniversary in Grand Style!

WOW!Connect launches TEPS, a new Events Platform to Revolutionize Attendee Experience

The love of wine runs deep, for many of us it elevates our meals and creates the ideal setting for riveting conversations with our family and friends. Vendease, Africa’s leading online marketplace for food and hospitality businesses, partners with Winephoria, a wine education agency, to host the inaugural Tastemaker Wine Series (TWS) on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at The Garden in Ikoyi, Lagos.

TWS is a quarterly event that aims to cultivate Nigeria’s burgeoning wine culture further and introduce wine enthusiasts to a diverse collection of exclusive wines in an elegant setting. TWS is an excellent opportunity to network with other wine enthusiasts while experiencing cuisine pairings to awaken the right sensory notes.

TWS‘s first instalment of the series explores the ‘Art De Vivre’ collection of wines from the Gerard Bertrand Group.  ‘Art de Vivre’ loosely translates to “the art of living” meaning guests can expect a delightful evening filled with live music, an exquisite wine tasting session, and an unforgettable experience overall.

Please note that this event is strictly by invitation.

