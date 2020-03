Britney Spears is celebrating her boyfriend, Sam Asghari as he turns a 26 today.

The American singer took to Instagram to share a series of snuggled up photos with her boo.

She captioned the post:

Happy early B-day to this man !!!!! I adore and love him more than anything ….. !!!! Happy Birthday, @samasghari!!!!!!’

Photo Credit: britneyspears