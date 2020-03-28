D’Banj is Excited to be a Beacon of Hope for Anybody Going Through Tough Times 💪🏽

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

D'Banj makes acting debut

In the month of June 2018, we were all shocked by the tragic news of the sudden passing of D’banj and Lineo‘s one-year-old son, Daniel Jnr, who accidentally drowned in the family pool.

D’banj had heard the terrible news of his baby boy whilst he was at the BET Awards in L.A. and messages of condolences came from celebrities.

Almost two years after, a lot has happened, including the couple welcoming another son and D’Banj has finally put the past behind by sharing his feelings with us. He is also grateful that he is a source of hope for others that are going through tough times.

See his Instagram post below:

