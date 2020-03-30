Emmanuel Oyeleke and Jemima Kefas Just Dropped The Cutest Photoshoot!

Model turned designer Jemima Kefas of Knanfe and her husband, renowned photographer Emmanuel Oyeleke just created some stellar content, determined not to let the quarantine get them down they created a photo series featuring Jemima’s designer pieces. We love that they are keeping the creative juices flowing and the retro vibe of the shoot is everything! And the best part? They will be dropping even more shots over the next few days. Enjoy!

See the photos below:

Credits

Photography @emmanueloyeleke

Muse: @mimzbee

Clothing@Knanfe

Shot on @zenbackdrops

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!