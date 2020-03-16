From Bisola Aiyeola to Mercy Eke, These Were the Most Glamorous Beauty Looks at #AMVCA7

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is arguably the biggest night of the year in the African movie industry, which means unforgettable beauty looks from the industry’s best is a given.

This year’s edition as expected called for hair and makeup looks of cinematic proportions. The most famous faces took to the red carpet donning bold and beautiful lipsticks, elaborate updos, flawless waves, and countless other dreamy hair and makeup creations.

From Nancy Isime’s bold beat to Eku Edewor’s graphic glam, we’ve rounded up the 10 best beauty looks from the glamorous evening.

Sharon Ooja Egwurube

Makeup @makeupkwin

Hair @highdtosin

Nancy Isime

Makeup : @bibyonce

Hair: @kayzplace

Ini Dima-Okojie

Makeup by Rise And Glam Beauty

Hair by Bernard Smiless

Uru Eke

Makeup by Beautyby_bumia

Kim Opara

MUA- @beautyby_bumia

Hair by : @hairbysleame

Mercy Eke

Hair @ceezysstyling

Makeup @cattysglam_mua

Adesua Etomi

Photography @ahamibeleme

Makeup @t.alamodebeauty

Lashes @luztacosmetics

Hair : Felix @fjesam

Eku Edewor

Makeup @merakibyonome

Photography @deeds_art

Bisola Aiyeola

Makeup @beautyandthebeholdermakeovers

Hair @amuzatfatimah

Zainab Balogun

Makeup: @lillianopaul for @lancomeofficial.

Photography : @theseyekehinde

Hair: @mywashandgo

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!