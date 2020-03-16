From Bisola Aiyeola to Mercy Eke, These Were the Most Glamorous Beauty Looks at #AMVCA7

Connect with us

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is arguably the biggest night of the year in the African movie industry, which means unforgettable beauty looks from the industry’s best is a given.

This year’s edition as expected called for hair and makeup looks of cinematic proportions. The most famous faces took to the red carpet donning bold and beautiful lipsticks, elaborate updos, flawless waves, and countless other dreamy hair and makeup creations.

From Nancy Isime’s bold beat to Eku Edewor’s graphic glam, we’ve rounded up the 10 best beauty looks from the glamorous evening.

 

Sharon Ooja Egwurube

Makeup @makeupkwin
Hair @highdtosin

 

Nancy Isime

Makeup : @bibyonce
Hair: @kayzplace

 

Ini Dima-Okojie

Makeup by Rise And Glam Beauty

Hair by Bernard Smiless

Uru Eke

Makeup by Beautyby_bumia

 

Kim Opara

MUA- @beautyby_bumia
Hair by : @hairbysleame

Mercy Eke

Hair @ceezysstyling
Makeup @cattysglam_mua

Adesua Etomi 

Photography @ahamibeleme
Makeup @t.alamodebeauty
Lashes @luztacosmetics
Hair : Felix @fjesam

 

Eku Edewor

Makeup @merakibyonome

Photography @deeds_art

Bisola Aiyeola

Makeup  @beautyandthebeholdermakeovers
Hair @amuzatfatimah

Zainab Balogun

Makeup: @lillianopaul for @lancomeofficial.
Photography : @theseyekehinde
Hair: @mywashandgo

