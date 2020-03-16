Beauty
From Bisola Aiyeola to Mercy Eke, These Were the Most Glamorous Beauty Looks at #AMVCA7
The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is arguably the biggest night of the year in the African movie industry, which means unforgettable beauty looks from the industry’s best is a given.
This year’s edition as expected called for hair and makeup looks of cinematic proportions. The most famous faces took to the red carpet donning bold and beautiful lipsticks, elaborate updos, flawless waves, and countless other dreamy hair and makeup creations.
From Nancy Isime’s bold beat to Eku Edewor’s graphic glam, we’ve rounded up the 10 best beauty looks from the glamorous evening.
Sharon Ooja Egwurube
Makeup @makeupkwin
Hair @highdtosin
Nancy Isime
Makeup : @bibyonce
Hair: @kayzplace
Ini Dima-Okojie
Makeup by Rise And Glam Beauty
Hair by Bernard Smiless
Uru Eke
Makeup by Beautyby_bumia
Kim Opara
MUA- @beautyby_bumia
Hair by : @hairbysleame
Mercy Eke
Hair @ceezysstyling
Makeup @cattysglam_mua
Adesua Etomi
Photography @ahamibeleme
Makeup @t.alamodebeauty
Lashes @luztacosmetics
Hair : Felix @fjesam
Eku Edewor
Makeup @merakibyonome
Photography @deeds_art
Bisola Aiyeola
Makeup @beautyandthebeholdermakeovers
Hair @amuzatfatimah
Zainab Balogun
Makeup: @lillianopaul for @lancomeofficial.
Photography : @theseyekehinde
Hair: @mywashandgo