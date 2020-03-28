Connect with us

Promotions

COVID-19 - Honeywell supports Low-Income Families

Promotions

StarTimes makes Learning at Home fun for Kids with Educational TV Programme 

Music Nollywood Promotions

AMVCA 2020: Celebrating the Unique Relationship between African Film & Music

Promotions

Hypo Bleach slashes Price to Promote Good Hygiene & Safer Environment against COVID-19

Promotions

Maltina proves Mothers are Our First Line of Defense against Playground Bruises & Global Pandemics and We Agree

Promotions

WATCH Amende's Story to know What the 'Not for Sale’ Campaign is All About

Promotions

Congratulations! Nigeria Info welcomes Daddy Freeze to its Team💃🏽

Promotions

FirstBank steps in to solve Education Challenges Facing Parents due to COVID-19

Promotions

Here are 4 Ways MultiChoice is Inspiring a New Wave of Storytellers in Africa

Promotions

The Naija Social Elite welcomes back Chivas Regal with the new XV

Promotions

COVID-19 – Honeywell supports Low-Income Families

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

 

The COVID-19 crisis reminds us of how intertwined we all are and presents an opportunity for every member of society to show responsibility and take action for the greater good.

Honeywell Flour Mills believes strongly in the power of community and in line with our mission of using enterprise to make our world better, we are partnering with Lagos State in its bid to feed 200,000 low-income families during the COVID-19 crisis.

We fully support the Lagos State Government’s objective of implementing social distancing policies across the State. We also recognise the unfortunate challenge this restriction of movement will place on many Lagosians, who need to leave their homes daily to earn an income to feed their families.

In this regard, we will be supporting the Lagos State Government’s goal of feeding 200,000 low-income families by providing customised Honeywell Flour Mills food packs. These packs, containing various food products, will feed one family for one month.

We commend the leadership of Lagos State in spearheading the efforts to help alleviate the burdens of the less fortunate amongst us caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone at this trying time. Let us continue to work together to stay safe and fight as one to win the battle against this global pandemic.

Honeywell Flour Mills 
—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Here’s How You Can Help Those Around You Who Don’t Have Certain Privileges During this Pandemic

Funkola Odeleye of DIYLaw & Temie Giwa-Tubosun of LifeBank Join the Class of Inspiring Finalists of Cartier Women’s Initiative 2020

Omolola Olorunnisola: This is a Good Time To Teach Your Children About Stocks & Shares

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: Top 7 Books Every Female Entrepreneur Should Read

Yewande Jinadu: How to Stay Proactive As a Job Seeker During these Difficult Times

Advertisement
css.php