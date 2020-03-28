StarTimes makes Learning at Home fun for Kids with Educational TV Programme 

In the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic which has claimed the lives of over 20,000 people and seen schools in Nigeria being shut down, leading Pay-TV Company – StarTimes has returned with a unique educational television programme for students and children.

The highly educational TV programme tagged “Home Schooling” goes live on StarTimes ST Kids channel from today, Friday, March 27th, 2020.

This new educational programme brings relief to parents whose major headache has been the fear of the educational standard of their wards dropping, and the kids getting carried away with too many unnecessary activities.

With the new programme, children will get educated while enjoying choice content on the StarTimes television channel.

“The Homeschooling educational channel will air every Monday to Friday by 9:00 am African time on ST Kids’ channel with great educative content that will inspire learning and spark curiosity in young minds. Homeschooling includes social studies, science, handicraft, painting and dance.

“Although schools are currently closed, study is never suspended and we have a whole lot of fantastic content lined up to enjoy their summer break with family.

“We are staying true to one of our core values which is to provide and entertain viewers with timely, uncommon and innovative content,” a statement by the digital television station stated.

The statement further asserted its loyalty to children, adding that: “Children are part of our business and now they can watch educational programmes and enjoy unlimited fun during the holiday on ST Kids channel and more.”

While seeking an avenue to ensure that children are reasonably educated during the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, StarTimes maintains its other tasteful programmes on the platform entertaining both the old and young during this special period with award-winning TV series like The General’s Daughter, Warris, blockbuster movies, latest news among others.

