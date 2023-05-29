Empowering New Fashion Entrepreneurs: Fashions Finest Africa Returns for its 5th Edition

Fashions Finest Africa is back for its 5th Edition. The Epic Show, which debuted in May 2018, is one of the biggest gatherings for new and emerging fashion entrepreneurs in Africa. The highly anticipated event is set to take place on from June 3rd – 4th 2023 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Victoria Island.

This year’s Epic Show revolves around sustainability in the fashion industry. The aim is not only to celebrate new and emerging fashion entrepreneurs in the sustainable fashion space but also to encourage other designers to not just be sustainable brands but to build sustainable fashion businesses.

To do this, they have introduced a special competition this year called ‘Design For The Future (D4DF)’. This competition is set to spotlight incredible new designers in the fashion industry who are doing amazing things with sustainable fashion. After a fierce competition with over 80 entries, the judges have narrowed it down to 10 finalists who will have the opportunity to showcase their designs on the Epic Show Runway.

This year, the Business of Fashion Conference, which kicks off the Epic Show, is taking an in-depth approach to enlightening new and emerging fashion creatives. With the theme ‘Fashion for the Future’, this groundbreaking conference will take place on the 3rd of June at 10 am and will feature outstanding panelists discussing the topic: ‘Positioning Your Brand for the Global Market’.

The panel will be graced by exceptional fashion icons, including internationally acclaimed stylist Teni Oluwo, CEO of Style Territory, fashion influencer and doctor Akin Faminu, and Sub-Saharan Africa’s tallest model, Bakare Mubarak.

This year’s conference also features a special Fireside Chat with the one and only fashion mogul, international stylist, and designer Toyin Lawani, the Founder and CEO of Tiannah Empire. She will share her thoughts and experiences on how to maintain a successful fashion business. The Epic Show will also feature 5 fashion shows with over 30 designers from within and outside Africa, including Mmakamba and JP Kingdom from London.

The shopping experience promises to be amazing at Fashions Finest Africa, as there will be over 30 exhibitors offering mouthwatering discounts on incredible fashion items.

The event is proudly organized by Fashions Finest Africa, one of the biggest platforms for new and emerging fashion entrepreneurs. They are dedicated to using their organization as a grand opportunity to support new and emerging fashion entrepreneurs and help fashion businesses scale up through their conferences, exhibitions, and fashion shows.

The Epic Show is proudly supported by Mahogany Productions and Events, First Bank Nigeria, Samee Idowu, X-Pressions, Zaron Cosmetics, and Startimes.

Event Itinerary

Day 1: June 3, 2023

10am – 8pm – Exhibition

10am – 12pm – Business of Fashion Conference

2pm – 1st Runway Show

5:30pm – 2nd Runway Show

8:00pm – Gala Show

Day 2: June 4, 2023

3pm – 8pm – Exhibition

3pm – 1st Runway Show

5:30pm – 2nd Runway Show

8:00pm – Gala Show

