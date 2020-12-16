Connect with us

Events Relationships

Get ready for Unlimited African Entertainment as Wakaati TV debuts on Startimes Channel 100

Events Promotions

Here's how Stanbic IBTC Holdings leveraged Tech to support Children living with Limb loss in the 2020 edition of #Together4ALimb

Events Promotions

Get your Groove On with Davido at the Second edition of Fluxx

Events Promotions

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala shared valuable Insights at the 2020 WISCAR Conference

Career Events Scoop

54gene, Kobo360, myFanPark win AppsAfrica Innovation Awards 2020

Events

Yaaay! Dotti emerges as the Winner of MTN Y’ello Star Maiden Edition

Events Scoop

General Ayinla Kollington graces the Official Opening of Fuji: A Opera sets Atmosphere for an Era-Defining Movement

Events Promotions

Register to attend the 2020 Under 40 CEOs Forum set to equip You for the Times | December 18th

Events

#HERconomy Conference was Thrilling and Impactful with Gov. Sanwo-Olu re-affirming his Support for Women Empowerment

Events Promotions

Ebuka, Debola Williams, Chude Jideonwo, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Busola Dakolo graced the Launch of Toyosi Etim-Effiong's 'Now You Know Me Better' & We have Photos

Events

Get ready for Unlimited African Entertainment as Wakaati TV debuts on Startimes Channel 100

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

L-R: Ogbu Dorcas, Content Manager; Akintunde Brown, Head, New Media; Henry Awachuo, Head of Public Relations; and Kingsley Obiegbu, Corporate and Brand Strategist; all from Wakaati Network at the unveiling of Wakaati Televison in Lagos recentlyThe company during the unveiling ceremony of its digital station in Lagos held recently affirmed that Wakaati Television which is on StarTimes Channel 100 and can also be streamed online, has come to change the entertainment landscape into a more likable and appreciable standard by producing original and recent contents.

L-R: Ogbu Dorcas, Content Manager; Akintunde Brown, Head, New Media; Henry Awachuo, Head of Public Relations; and Kingsley Obiegbu, Corporate and Brand Strategist; all from Wakaati Network at the unveiling of Wakaati Televison in Lagos recently

It will also be showcasing Nollywood blockbuster movies across its platforms.
Reiterating the company’s position, the MD/CEO of Wakaati Network Limited, Prince Olurotimi Akingbogun said

I have over the years monitored the entertainment industry and e-commerce in Nigeria, and I have noticed some relapses. And the best way to correct these shortcomings to me is just to establish a firm in that direction. Wakaati Television will leverage on the relapses to forge ahead and make unimaginable impacts in the system. We are going to effect positive changes that will soothe people’s minds and reposition the industry in the right perspective.”

“We have good content that we will be showcasing on our digital station. I mean unique and remarkable contents that will differentiate us totally from the rest,” he stated.

L-R: Otunba Sesan Rufai, MD/CEO Goldmyne TV; Yinka Adebayo, Executive Directive, OMG WeCa; Adesegun Akingbogun and Mercy George-Igbafe, CEO, Learntor.

Amazingly, the country’s entertainment and media industry is expected to rise from $4.46 billion in 2018 to a $10.5 billion market by the end of 2023, according to PWC’s Entertainment Outlook Report.

L-R: Otunba Sesan Rufai, MD/CEO Goldmyne TV; Yinka Adebayo, Executive Directive, OMG WeCa; Adesegun Akingbogun and Mercy George-Igbafe, C.E.O, Learntor.

Meanwhile, with the unveiling of Wakaaki Television, the firm is set to make a difference and help grow the revenue base of the industry and at the same time produce resonating content of international standard that would project the African continent in a positive light through its online movies streaming, video entertainment and content development that cuts across all genders such as movies, documentaries, cartoon, comedy, in-depth report analysis and many more.

The Guests

The owner of Wakaati TV and Wakaati Network, also owns Wakaati Mart, Wakaati Online Stream, and Wakaati Content Hub; the platforms that would help the firm further actualize its objectives.

Wakaati Mart is an online marketplace platform where buyers meet sellers directly and Wakaati Online Stream is a platform where people can watch unlimited movies via subscription.

The guests and the team

However, Head of Public Relations, Wakaati,  Henry Awachuo stated that people often frowned at the insistent repeats of movies in the cable stations, an act that has not gone down well with viewers.

The guests and the team

The company is working at developing cutting edge television programs, with imaginative and out of world creative ingenuity and innovation, bearing in mind customers satisfaction as a measurement of our performance.

The guests and the team

To elaborate more on the magnanimity of Wakaati Television, Akintunde Brown, the company’s New Media Manager hinted that the country is about to experience great rejuvenation in terms of unrivaled contents and production in the television series. He added that the technological infrastructures on the ground are exceptional and of international repute.

The Corporate and Brand Strategist of the firm, Kingsley Obiegbu maintained that the television station in no time will be the toast of all, like advertising agencies and corporate bodies should embrace the unique platform to reach out to the masses, because of their products and services.
He added that, with the contents and production prowess embedded in the station, it will beget mass viewership on Wakaati Television and the traffic will be awesome to attract brand loyalty among the populace.

L-R: Henry Awachuo, Head of Public Relations and Prince Olurotimi Akingbogun, MD/CEO; both from Wakaati Network Limited

Similarly, the Content Manager, Wakaati, Ogbu Dorcas said the firm already has original contents and recent blockbuster movies which will delight viewers within and outside the country at an affordable price, stating that the monthly access plan for its online streaming is just N750 while the StarTimes bouquet is just N900.

Wakaati Television tends to reposition itself as one of the national and global leaders in cable and satellite television production. The firm stated that it will seamlessly continue to expand its horizon in ensuring capacity building and growth within and outside its environs to soar the more in all ramifications.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Investment Products to Gift your Child this Season

Odunayo Aliu of Bramble Network is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BN Prose: One White Lie (1) by Uzezi Agboge

Firecracker Toyeen: My Journey to the Amrica (4)

Isaac Damian Ezirim of Teens Can Code is Our #BellaNaijaMCM This Week!
Advertisement
css.php