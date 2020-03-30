Connect with us

Check out the List of FirstBank Branches to remain Open Nationwide

AMVCA and its Contribution to the Nigerian Fashion Industry

StarTimes makes Learning at Home fun for Kids with Educational TV Programme 

COVID-19 - Honeywell supports Low-Income Families

AMVCA 2020: Celebrating the Unique Relationship between African Film & Music

Hypo Bleach slashes Price to Promote Good Hygiene & Safer Environment against COVID-19

Maltina proves Mothers are Our First Line of Defense against Playground Bruises & Global Pandemics and We Agree

WATCH Amende's Story to know What the 'Not for Sale’ Campaign is All About

Congratulations! Nigeria Info welcomes Daddy Freeze to its Team💃🏽

FirstBank steps in to solve Education Challenges Facing Parents due to COVID-19

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Following the directives for partial lockdown in several States across the country, FirstBank will be offering skeletal services in some of its branches across the nation.

These branches will be open from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, Monday to Friday. We have implemented all necessary health and safety measures across these branches to keep you safe at all our locations.

For the list of branches, please click HERE.

Our alternative channels are available for you 24/7 during this period.

Thank you for your understanding at this period as we continue to work to put You First.

#FlattenTheCurve

Signed:

Folake Ani-Mumuney
Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications
First Bank of Nigeria.

Sponsored Content

BellaNaija.com

