Check out the List of FirstBank Branches to remain Open Nationwide

Following the directives for partial lockdown in several States across the country, FirstBank will be offering skeletal services in some of its branches across the nation.

These branches will be open from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, Monday to Friday. We have implemented all necessary health and safety measures across these branches to keep you safe at all our locations.

For the list of branches, please click HERE.

Our alternative channels are available for you 24/7 during this period.

Thank you for your understanding at this period as we continue to work to put You First.

#FlattenTheCurve

Signed:

Folake Ani-Mumuney

Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications

First Bank of Nigeria.

