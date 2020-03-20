Connect with us

Career Events

iCreate is About to Change the Face of Vocational Training with the Launch of its Skills Hub

Career Inspired Scoop

Genevieve Nnaji, Zozibini Tunzi & Kiki Mordi make OkayAfrica’s 100 Women 2020 List celebrating Incredible African Women

Career Events

Learn the Basics of Digital Marketing, Graphic Design & Front End Web Design with United Way Greater Nigeria

Career Features

Ayobami Esther: Read This Before You Go For That Job Interview

Career Features

Olawunmi Adegoke: What Do You Really Want From Your Mentor?

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: BellaNaijarians in USA & Canada, Class Districts is Your Plug for Africa Made Products

Career Events

These 12 Remarkable Individuals are set to Receive the 2020 Lord’s Dry Gin Achievers Awards

Career Features Inspired

Alero Thompson of Blue Sands Academy is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Features

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Career Features

Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye: The Difference Between Sponsors & Mentors

Career

iCreate is About to Change the Face of Vocational Training with the Launch of its Skills Hub

BellaNaija.com

Published

37 mins ago

 on

iCreate Africa has become a major force in Technical Vocational and Education Training (TVET) and youth employment, with a mandate to fill up 5 million jobs in technical skills trades, the organization has made huge strides within the first 2years of existence. In 2019 they hosted 3 regional competition across the county and a grand finale in Lagos, created direct employment for over 5000 youths, empowered 350 artisans with startup funds, tools, equipment, and mentorship and sponsored 2 skills champions to attend the world skills competition in Russia Kazan. 

On February 28th, iCreate launched its Skills Hub, the first of its kind skills center with facilities such as a co-working space, training centers for digital and future skills such as Robotic, Data Analysis, Artificial Intelligence, Web Development, Graphic Design, and Soft skills. The skills hub also serves as a job center connecting certified artisans to job opportunities. 

The hub is for skilled artisans. It’s a community for young creatives to share, collaborate and create solutions while delivering excellent services

“This is a place for creative people… so if you’re a tailor, a plumber, a carpenter, this place is for you!”, Bright Jaja, CEO iCreate Africa speaking on the hub.

At the grand opening of the hub, Malissa Onojo, an iCreate skills champion (fashion design) kept guests entertained and had a few lucky ladies leaving with a custom-made garment constructed without a sewing machine in under 10minutes.

Also, iCreate skills champion in the Robotics category, Barnabas Kudi gave live demonstrations of handmade drones and miniature sensor-controlled cars which guests found engaging.

The opening was attended by students from primary and secondary schools, representatives from government parastatals, international organizations, and embassies. 

 

 

iCreate Africa is empowering youths with skills in demand while preparing them for jobs of the future. 

Skills Change lives.

For more information contact: +234 9074888215

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

When You Have to Deal with Someone Who Feels Entitled to You & Your Resources

Social Distancing But Getting Bored? Here Are a Few Hobbies to Try Out

Ayobami Esther: Read This Before You Go For That Job Interview

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: Covid19, Oil Price Crash & the Effect on Nigerians

Olawunmi Adegoke: What Do You Really Want From Your Mentor?

Advertisement
css.php