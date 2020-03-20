iCreate is About to Change the Face of Vocational Training with the Launch of its Skills Hub

iCreate Africa has become a major force in Technical Vocational and Education Training (TVET) and youth employment, with a mandate to fill up 5 million jobs in technical skills trades, the organization has made huge strides within the first 2years of existence. In 2019 they hosted 3 regional competition across the county and a grand finale in Lagos, created direct employment for over 5000 youths, empowered 350 artisans with startup funds, tools, equipment, and mentorship and sponsored 2 skills champions to attend the world skills competition in Russia Kazan.

On February 28th, iCreate launched its Skills Hub, the first of its kind skills center with facilities such as a co-working space, training centers for digital and future skills such as Robotic, Data Analysis, Artificial Intelligence, Web Development, Graphic Design, and Soft skills. The skills hub also serves as a job center connecting certified artisans to job opportunities.

The hub is for skilled artisans. It’s a community for young creatives to share, collaborate and create solutions while delivering excellent services

“This is a place for creative people… so if you’re a tailor, a plumber, a carpenter, this place is for you!”, Bright Jaja, CEO iCreate Africa speaking on the hub.

At the grand opening of the hub, Malissa Onojo, an iCreate skills champion (fashion design) kept guests entertained and had a few lucky ladies leaving with a custom-made garment constructed without a sewing machine in under 10minutes.

Also, iCreate skills champion in the Robotics category, Barnabas Kudi gave live demonstrations of handmade drones and miniature sensor-controlled cars which guests found engaging.

The opening was attended by students from primary and secondary schools, representatives from government parastatals, international organizations, and embassies.

iCreate Africa is empowering youths with skills in demand while preparing them for jobs of the future.

Skills Change lives.

For more information contact: +234 9074888215

Sponsored Content