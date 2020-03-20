Connect with us

The Business of Photography Conference 2020 has been Postponed till Further Notice

iCreate is About to Change the Face of Vocational Training with the Launch of its Skills Hub

Learn the Basics of Digital Marketing, Graphic Design & Front End Web Design with United Way Greater Nigeria

See Bolanle Olukanni, Osas Ighodaro, Timini Egbuson And More At The Star Studded Launch of Arese Ugwu's Second Book ' The Smart Money Tribe'

Bolt hosts a Special International Women’s Day Event to Appreciate its Female Riders

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Adesunmbo Adeoye delivered so much 'More' at the 7th Inspiring Change Conference

9mobile shares How Nigerians can Face the Future Together at its Annual Channel Partners Conference

Martell's AMVCA After-Party was Everything, from Jimmie & Dotun's Face Off to the Non-stop Music💃🏽

These 12 Remarkable Individuals are set to Receive the 2020 Lord’s Dry Gin Achievers Awards

The entire Business of Photography Conference team regrets to announce the postponement of The Business of Photography Conference 2020. The postponement is as a result of the recent development and uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

We wish to express our sincerest apologies to all our panellists, moderators, exhibitors and attendees for any inconveniences this may cause. We know everyone has worked hard over the past few months to ensure that the event is a success.

We pledge to continually provide a platform for photographers and creatives to learn more about their craft. We urge everyone to stay calm and follow all safety precautions. We will announce a new date as soon as possible and will surely keep you updated with the latest developments as this gives us an opportunity to put more plans in place for an even better event and experience.

We sincerely regret any inconvenience this decision may cause you. 

Kind Regards,

Kola Oshalusi

The Business of Photography Conference
This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

