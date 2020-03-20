The Business of Photography Conference 2020 has been Postponed till Further Notice

The entire Business of Photography Conference team regrets to announce the postponement of The Business of Photography Conference 2020. The postponement is as a result of the recent development and uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

We wish to express our sincerest apologies to all our panellists, moderators, exhibitors and attendees for any inconveniences this may cause. We know everyone has worked hard over the past few months to ensure that the event is a success.

We pledge to continually provide a platform for photographers and creatives to learn more about their craft. We urge everyone to stay calm and follow all safety precautions. We will announce a new date as soon as possible and will surely keep you updated with the latest developments as this gives us an opportunity to put more plans in place for an even better event and experience.

We sincerely regret any inconvenience this decision may cause you.

Kind Regards,

Kola Oshalusi

The Business of Photography Conference

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

