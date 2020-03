AY Makun reached out to Idris Elba in a live video chat on Thursday, and the Hollywood star assured everyone that he and Sabrina are doing fine.

Idris Elba thanked AY for his show of love while encouraging people to take the pandemic seriously and stay safe. He said, “We’ve been in quarantine for nearly two weeks and I’m trying to maintain good mental health. We’re doing okay”.

Watch their funny conversation.